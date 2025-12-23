Bengals 'Great' 45-Point Outing Against Miami Marks Team's Highest Scoring Total In Over A Decade

CINCINNATI — The Bengals set a record for points scored in the Zac Taylor era on Sunday in a 45-21 win over Miami. It was actually their highest point total in over a decade.

Andy Dalton led Cincinnati to a 49-9 win over the Jets in 2013, one of 10 instances where the Bengals have posted 48-plus points. Their highest ever point total came in a 61-7 win over the Houston Oilers in 1989.

Center Ted Karras and the Bengals offense had plenty of fun throughout the rare 45-point outing for this franchise. It's really hard to score that many points in this league.

"I mean, 45 points is great, and shoutout to the defense. I feel like we started every drive at the opponent's 40-yard line in the second half. So we got to put up points in that situation," Karras said in the Bengals locker room on Monday.

Karras has been pleased with how the entire team has approached each week this season, even though things haven't gone their way at 5-10 overall.

"One thing I'll say about this team, obviously, the season hasn't gone how we wanted it to, but we've come in every week, and you can never blame the energy and the practices and how we've carried ourselves professionally from a week-to-week basis. So, we need to finish strong on a high note in 2025. It's the best possible outcome," Karras said

Karras and the offense get a chance to follow up that 45-point output on Sunday at home against the Cardinals. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET.

Check out the full comments from the leader via CLNS Media's Mike Petraglia:

Ted Karras “45 points is great and shoutout to the defense. Felt like we started every drive at the opponents 40 in the second half.” pic.twitter.com/pphoaWVSsI — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) December 22, 2025

