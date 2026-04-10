Bengals Make Head-Scratching Selection in Latest NFL Mock Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals had one of the worst defenses in the league last season, but they've made some moves to push the team in the right direction this offseason. They've added players like Bryan Cook and Boye Mafe to bolster their defense, while making a few other moves that should help move the needle this season.

But the Bengals need to hit the jackpot in the NFL draft. Specifically, they need to secure a game-changing prospect with the No. 10 pick in the draft.

Nate Davis of USA Today recently put together a mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft. For the Bengals, Davis made a shocking prediction that they would land Penn State offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane at pick No. 10 instead of drafting a star defensive prospect.

Bengals Predicted to Land Olaivavega Ioane in Head-Scratching Move

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane (71) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Any number of directions this team could go," Davis wrote. "But after revamping the defense in free agency, the best play might be simply getting this year’s best interior blocker in a bid to better cocoon QB Joe Burrow, who’s only played two full seasons during his six-year career – a pretty good indication he still requires better protection."

This would make the Bengals' offensive line slightly better, but they don't need to bolster the offensive line as badly as many suggest. The Bengals have a serviceable offensive line at this point in time. They could look to add depth in the third round or later, but there's almost no reason the Bengals would use a top 10 pick on a position that doesn't desperately need an upgrade.

The Bengals should be looking for the best player available instead of trying to patch up the offensive line when the unit isn't that bad at this point.

Bengals Should Be Looking For Best Player Available

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs catches a ball during Pro Day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center on March 25, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The best player on the board at pick No. 10 will almost certainly not be Ioane. In fact, there are plenty of defensive players who could be on the board at pick No. 10.

Caleb Downs is a prospect to watch. He's one of the best defensive backs in the draft with the potential to anchor a defense. Sonny Styles is in the same boat. Mansoor Delane is the best cornerback prospect in the draft, so he could be an option here. Rueben Bain Jr. is one of the best edge rushers, and he could be added to replace Trey Hendrickson.

At the end of the day, the Bengals need to upgrade the defense a lot more than they need to upgrade the offensive line.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more on the Bengals, watch the. video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.