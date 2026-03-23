Cincinnati Bengals Bringing In Local Defensive Talent For Top-30 Visit Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have interest in the top Cincinnati Bearcats football prospect out of this year's draft class. Linebacker Jake Golday went on Up & Adams with Kay Adams this week and revealed he has a top-30 visit lined up with Cincinnati.

The Central Arkansas turned UC star has been training in the Queen City, leading up to next month's draft.

"I really haven't had too many conversations with the Bengals, to be honest with you, but it would be a blessing to go play anywhere," Golday noted. "I kind of made a name for myself here in Cincinnati, so it would definitely be a cool opportunity to stay here in Cincinnati. I love it here. I love the people in Cincinnati. But like I said at the end of the day, it's gonna be a blessing to go play anywhere. And I'm excited for any opportunity. I have a visit set up, so they're getting me in the building."

Not Moving Far?

Nov 1, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) runs after a catch against Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jake Golday (11) during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

No other Bearcat is ranked among the top-75 talents in this class besides Golday.

ESPN's Field Yates loves Golday's game. He has him ranked second among linebackers in this year's class, while the Mock Draft Database consensus big board has Golday ranked 51st overall and fifth among linebackers.

"A former Central Arkansas standout who spent two seasons at Cincinnati, Golday was an absolute force in 2025," Yates wrote last week. "He has impressive size to go along with significant range and versatility. Golday can get downhill and affect the running game -- but sometimes he takes too aggressive an angle on perimeter runs -- while also flashing rush ability from the edge (harkening back to his days as a defensive end at Central Arkansas). Though he doesn't have much on-ball production yet in pass coverage, his natural movement skills suggest it's an area in which he can become a real factor."

Check out the full exchange between Golday and Adams below:

Cincinnati LB Jake Golday tells us that he has a Top 30 Visit planned with the Cincinnati Bengals @heykayadams | @GoldayJake | @GoBearcatsFB pic.twitter.com/aP9Q4SaONk — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) March 23, 2026

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