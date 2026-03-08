Bengals Linked to Packers Star as Team Eyes Major Free Agency Moves

CINCINNATI — NFL free agency officially starts on Wednesday, but the negotiation window starts on Monday at Noon ET. That's when teams can officially negotiate with and agree to sign players to long-term contracts.

Most of the top players will have new agreements by the time free agency officially opens on Wednesday. That means the Bengals have to move fast if they're going to address their issues on defense.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler shared an encouraging update in his latest article that highlighted the Bengals' plans for free agency.

Improve the Defense

Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross (20) wraps up Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The team that could prove most aggressive on the defensive free agent market is Cincinnati, which is exploring just about every position group," Fowler wrote on Sunday. "Edge rusher Rashan Gary is a name to watch here should the Packers move on. New Bengals defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery was with Gary in Green Bay. Cincinnati has been linked to safety Nick Cross and several defensive linemen, too."

Cross makes a lot of sense for the Bengals. He's only 24 years old, appeared in 67 games for the Colts in four seasons and made 34 consecutive starts over the past two years. He's a young, experienced player that could be entering his prime.

Gary has history with Montgomery in Green Bay. The Packers will likely release him in the coming days. If that happens, the Bengals would certainly have interest in bringing in a proven pass rusher that could help bring some stability to the edge position. He had 7.5 sacks for the Packers last season. That move shouldn't break the bank, but it would give the Bengals a proven pass rusher alongside Shemar Stewart and Myles Murphy.

The Cincinnati Kid

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) runs to the field against the Tennessee Titans during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Chiefs safety Bryan Cook is another veteran that has been linked to multiple teams. The Bengals have a need at safety and the Cincinnati native is one of the top options on the market. It sounds like the interest could be mutual in Cook returning home.

"The Jets and Bengals come up often in conversations about safeties at or toward the top of the market," Fowler wrote. "Cook remains a key figure in this market. The Chiefs could look to backfill at the position if they lose Cook, too."

Bottom Line

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cincinnati Bengals general manager Duke Tobin speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It's good to see the Bengals being mentioned as one of the most aggressive teams in free agency. They desperately need to address all three levels of their defense with proven pieces. If they do that, then there's no reason why they can't get back into Super Bowl contention with Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins leading the way on offense.

"That’s of paramount importance," Burrow said when asked about free agency in January. You have to identify where you’re weak and figure out a way to be strong in that area. That’s the NFL year in and year out. Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn’t. You have to attack that period with intent to get better."

The Bengals have to make significant additions in free agency. Burrow knows it. You know it. I know it. It looks like they know it. Their actions have to reinforce that this week starting on Monday at Noon.

