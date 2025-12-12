Cincinnati Bengals Select ACC Star In Prominent 2026 Mock Draft

CINCINNATI — The crew at Pro Football Focus is starting to fire up 2026 NFL mock drafts, and Cincinnati took an ACC mauler in the latest rendition from Trevor Sikkema.

The Bengals have a roughly 52.4% chance of landing a top 10 pick at the end of the season, and Sikkema has them taking Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods with the 10th selection.

PFF has edge rusher, defensive tackle, and interior offensive line as the team's biggest needs.

"The Bengals have drafted a defensive lineman in the top 50 in each of the last three drafts, yet they still need more impact along the front," Sikkema wrote. "Woods didn’t deliver the season his potential suggests, but his ceiling remains very high. Safety Caleb Downs could also be a strong possibility here, depending on how Cincinnati views first-round value at the position."

Woods is the clear top defensive tackle in the draft, checking in at No. 10 overall on Mock Draft Database's consensus big board. The next closest defensive tackle is Ohio State's Kayden McDonald at 28th overall.

Cincinnati hasn't had any DTs pop in a big way this season. Woods could change that narrative in 2026 after posting 30 tackles and two sacks this past season at 6-3, 315 pounds.

Check out the full mock draft here.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok