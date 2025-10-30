Cincinnati Bengals Deemed Candidate To Sell At 2025 NFL Trade Deadline
CINCINNATI — ESPN's Bill Barnwell thinks the Bengals should be sellers at the deadline with a 3-5 record and multiple injuries in the quarterback room.
Cincinnati has a few stars they could move in Trey Hendrickson, Logan Wilson, and Cam Taylor-Britt.
The trade deadline is this coming Tuesday.
"After losing to the Jets on Sunday, the Bengals fell to 3-5," Barnwell wrote. "Their playoff odds per the FPI fell to 12%, a figure that is only partially informed by the toe injury to Joe Burrow, whose timetable for return is still unclear. The AFC North is still wide open, which might keep the Bengals from leaning more heavily into trading away their veteran players. And Hendrickson's hip injury, which has kept him out of eight of the past 12 quarters of football the Bengals have played, might reduce his trade value to the point where the Bengals would rather just keep their star edge rusher, even if he's going to leave in free agency after the season.
"Should they move fringe players like Taylor-Britt or Wilson if a team comes calling, though? Absolutely. Taylor-Britt has been in and out of the lineup this season, and he had a pair of illegal contact penalties in the loss to the Jets. Given how many teams are desperate for cornerback help right now, director of player personnel Duke Tobin should be trying to find a home for Taylor-Britt, who will also be a free agent after the year."
The Bengals rarely deal players at the deadline, even in lost seasons.
Expecting them to trade any of these players will likely leave fans disappointed, but crazier things have happened, especially if they lose as underdogs to the Bears this weekend.
Cincinnati doesn't have many more chances to find traction this season before it's too late to contend.
