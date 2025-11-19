Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report: Joe Burrow Takes Another Step Forward With Toe Recovery
CINCINNATI — The Bengals released their first injury report of Patriots week on Wednesday afternoon. Plenty of names are on the list as Trey Hendrickson continues to miss time with his hip and pelvis injury.
In positive news, Joe Burrow continues to be in the mix at practice this week as he tries to return sometime over the next two weeks. He logged his first full practice since September on Wednesday. Mike Gesicki and Daijahn Anthony also returned to practice with full statuses noted below:
Full: Burrow, Gesicki, Anthony, Jermaine Burton, Joseph Ossai
Limited: Cedric Johnson, Joe Flacco
DNP: Hendrickson, Taylor-Britt, Cam Sample, Samaje Perine, Jalen Rivers
Zac Taylor updated the plan for Burrow this week.
"He did 7-on-7 last week, came out of the week feeling good, and so then this week, the plan will be, let's get to Wednesday and see if we can work in some 11-on-11 and go from there," Taylor said on Monday. "So I think before we ever do that, there's no reason to discuss what the timeline is beyond that, because there are just steps we've got to follow. Seven-on-7, great, did individual, and now we continue with the rehab phase next week, and that's 11-on-11, that's getting bodies around him, seeing how he feels, seeing how he moves. And so until we've done any of that, there's no reason for me to speculate on where it's going to be."
Check out the full injury report below:
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI