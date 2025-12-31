Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report: Opening Statuses Revealed During Final 2025 Game Week

CINCINNATI — The Bengals got back on the practice field ahead of the New Year's Eve festivities in Cincinnati. There aren't any huge injuries to worry about this week after the team exited a 37-14 win over Arizona pretty clean.

The ankle injuries are still lingering for players like Joseph Ossai and others. Noah Fant is not on the report and should return on Sunday. Check out the initial statuses below:

Did Not Practice: Charlie Jones (ankle), Joseph Ossai (ankle), Cam Grandy (chest), B.J. Hill (ankle), Josh Newton (hamstring), and Chase Brown (illness)

Limited: Matt Lee (knee)

Full: N/A

The offensive line has fortunately not been heavily involved in injury reports this season. That health, plus development and gelling under offensive line coach Scott Peters, has the unit playing the best it has all decade.

"It's just really, really impressive in terms of the overall connection of the communication," Taylor said on Monday about his protection group. "I think that's why our offensive line is playing the best since I've been here.

"Now you are seeing the continuity of our offensive line. Once any team in the league gets the first couple of games under its belt, September is always a challenge to re-establish its identity and figure out what its strengths and weaknesses are going to be. You catch a better groove in November and December on who you are. We need to focus on it. Now we know who we are. We know our strengths and weaknesses."

The Bengals close out their 2025 season on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET against Cleveland inside Paycor Stadium.

