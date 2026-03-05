The Cincinnati Bengals made headlines around the NFL when they announced they would not be franchise-tagging Trey Hendrickson.

With the news of Hendrickson's departure, the 2026 NFL Draft priorities have shifted gears for the Bengals. Dreams of a playmaking safety or an elite corner with the No. 10 pick in the upcoming draft have gone out the window. The Bengals must draft the best available defensive lineman to make up for the loss of production that Hendrickson will take with him to his new team.

Bengals Must Replace Hendrickson's Production

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While 2025 was a down year for Hendrickson, his 2024 season saw him record an astounding 17.5 sacks, averaging more than one per game. Injury kept Hendrickson out of 10 games this season, yet he still managed 4.5 sacks in seven games.

The good news for the Bengals and Bengals’ fans is that the upcoming draft is loaded with defensive line talent. With the Las Vegas Raiders on the clock at No. 1, and the general consensus being that they will take a quarterback, that leaves just eight teams before the Bengals that could take a defensive lineman.

2026 NFL Draft Loaded With Defensive Line Talent

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech defensive lineman David Bailey (DL31) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 2026 Draft class includes three defensive lineman that could all be top-10 picks. Edge rusher David Bailey out of Texas Tech has been predicted to land inside the top-five, while Miami Edge rusher Ruben Bain Jr. turned heads with his performance in the College Football Playoff. While there is a good chance both go before the Bengals are on the clock, Cincinnati would be in dreamland if one of them were to fall to No. 10.

Bengals Could Pick up Another Impressive Miami Hurricane

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Miami defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (DL51) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

More realistic options for the Bengals in the upcoming draft might sit with Miami Edge rusher Akheem Mesidor and Auburn Edge rusher Keldric Fualk. Mesidor put up incredible numbers in his last season in college, and played opposite of Ruben Bain Jr. on the Miami defensive line. He logged 12.5 sacks and forced four fumbles while tacking on 38 solo tackles. Faulk didn't put up the great numbers like Mesidor, but his 6-6 frame is an NFL-ready build. Faulk recorded seven sacks in 2024, before logging just two in his last season with the Auburn Tigers.

While the departure of Hendrickson hurts in the moment, the Bengals should have their pick of one of the five-best defensive lineman in the draft, and could find themselves celebrating if one of the top prospects falls to No. 10.