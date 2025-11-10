Cincinnati Bengals Placed in Second-To-Last NFL Playoff Tier as 2025 Season Hopes Dwindle
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' playoff hopes aren't completely dashed yet this season, but it's getting close to midnight. ESPN's Seth Walder tiered all 32 NFL teams into descending contender groups, and Cincinnati slotted into Tier Eight of nine total tiers.
The franchise has a 6.6% chance to make the playoffs on ESPN's Football Power Index. They likely need to finish 7-1 down the stretch to secure a playoff berth.
"Three things went very wrong for the Bengals this season. First, quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a long-term injury," Walder wrote. "Second, backup QB Jake Browning imploded after being capable in the past. Third, even after trading for Joe Flacco (and having him play well as a Bengal), the league's worst defense (in terms of EPA per play) hasn't stopped anyone. The Bengals need to go on a run to give themselves a chance when Burrow could return at the end of the season. But that's a prayer, at best."
Cincinnati's hope basically end with a division loss this weekend in Pittsburgh. They are currently 2-0 in the AFC North, and a shocking division title win looks like the only scenario where Cincinnati could lose multiple games the rest of the way and still get in as a division champ at 9-8 or 8-9.
Unfortunately, the Ravens are surging massively in recent weeks, winning three in a row to currently jump Cincinnati for second place in the division. They are approaching -300 odds as clear betting favorites to win the division.
Cincinnati would be right in the mix had it not blown opportunities to beat the Jets and Bears.
