Joe Burrow Putting 'One Foot In Front Of The Other' To Close 2025 Season Well

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow looked like one of the NFL's best quarterbacks again in Sunday's 37-14 Bengals win over Arizona, even though the team's just playing out a few meaningless games in the standings.

The 29-year-old dished out 24 completions to a plethora of receivers across his second consecutive 300-plus yard outing. He's controlling what he can control down the stretch, including going 19-19 in a clean pocket on Sunday (NFL's most clean-pocket completions in last seven seasons).

The Cardinals entered the game ranked 25th in dropback EPA allowed this season, so it's not a huge triumph but any 23-point win in the NFL is impressive.

"We are where we're at," Burrow said after the win. "There's nothing we can do about it now except put one foot in front of the other and try to get better. Go and perform again next week."

He mroved his career touchdown pass total to 154, which ties Carson Palmer for the fourth-most in Bengals history. Sunday also cemented Burrow's 49th career game with multiple touchdown passes.

On the yards side, he posted his 28th 300-plus-yard passing game, tying Andy Dalton for the most in team history. That 300-yard mark may not have hit without Cody Ford's 21-yard catch and run.

"Yeah, we tried one to (Amarius) Mims last year. Had to throw it away. I think this is probably the first one that I've thrown, and we've had play designs for it in the past. But anytime you get the ball in one of those guys' hands, they just light up like a kid on Christmas. It's pretty fun to watch," Burrow said about Ford's play in the second half.

He gets one more chance to play his seventh game of the season next week against Cleveland.

Joe Burrow completed all 19 of his passes when not pressured for 203 yards and 3 touchdowns.



Over the last seven seasons, no quarterback has finished with more completions from clean pockets without an incompletion in any game.#AZvsCIN | #WhoDey pic.twitter.com/6y0L56DaM1 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 28, 2025

