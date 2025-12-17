Cincinnati Bengals Roll With Secondary Help in 2026 Mock Draft

CINCINNATI — Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick posted his latest 2026 NFL Mock Draft this week, and he had Cincinnati taking an SEC cornerback with the ninth pick in the draft.

Flick stuck the Bengals with LSU CB Mansoor Delane.

"The Bengals have the NFL’s worst defense, ranking last in total yards, scoring, and rushing yards allowed and No. 29 in passing yards allowed," Flick noted. "Delane is the draft’s best cornerback, and his elite instincts and route anticipation enable him to thrive in both man and zone coverages. The 6' 0", 190-pound Delane has above-average ball skills, with two interceptions and 11 pass breakups this season, and is a physical, willing tackler in run support. He’s the complete package and should start as a rookie."

Delane is currently ranked 14th overall on the consensus big board from the Mock Draft Database and is the top-ranked cornerback, two spots above Tennessee's Jermod McCoy on the overall big board.

Cincinnati will need help at cornerback next season in search of someone to complement DJ Turner II. Cam Taylor-Britt is slated to be a free agent come March, and no one has really popped underneath Turner this season.

Taylor-Britt is out for the season with a Lisfranc injury. Jalen Davis and Dax Hill have flashed at times, but they shouldn't keep Cincinnati from taking a CB with its first pick.

