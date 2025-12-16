Cincinnati Bengals Select Big 12 Star in Top 2026 Mock Draft

CINCINNATI — Pro Football Focus dropped a new mock draft from Max Chadwick this week, featuring the Bengals selecting a Big 12 star defender at Pick 10.

He has Cincinnati rolling with Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey in the top 10.

"The Bengals are the only defense in the NFL ranking bottom-five in both run-defense grade and pass-rush grade, making the need up front impossible to ignore," Chadwick wrote. "After selecting edge defender Shemar Stewart in the first round last year to help stabilize the run defense, Cincinnati can add real pass-rush juice with Bailey. The Texas Tech product leads the nation with a 92.9 PFF overall grade, a 93.5 pass-rush grade, 74 total pressures, and 14 sacks."

Cincinnati may have to enter life without Trey Hendrickson starting next season as the 31-year-old enters free agency, and this could be a nice way to bridge the pass rush effectively.

Vailey is currently ranked 14th overall on the Mock Draft Database's consensus big board and third among edge rushers.

Cincinnati holds a 70%-plus chance to get a top 10 pick after the shutout loss to the Ravens, but head coach Zac Taylor is steadfast in trying to make sure that doesn't happen.

The Bengals will do all they can to end the season on a three-game winning streak and pick closer to 16th than 10th.

"They're professionals, and that's why you build the locker room the way you do it — so that you don't have to worry about guys like that," Taylor said on Sunday about the team checking out with three games left. "Guys know how important this is, for themselves and their careers. But for all the work this team has put in, through good times and bad, go out there and put your best foot forward. I absolutely trust that these guys will do that."

Check out Chadwick's full mock draft here.

