Cincinnati Defensive Line Coach Gives Promising Projection For Shemar Stewart

When the Cincinnati Bengals drafted defensive end Shemar Sewart, they knew the potential for the former 17th overall pick was sky-high.

Stewart’s 65 tackles, including 11 for loss in 37 games for Texas A&M, proved he was going to be a viable asset for whatever NFL team selected him.

However, Stewart’s rookie campaign fell short of expectations, as he endured an ankle sprain and torn PCL, which allowed the promising end to only play in eight games for the AFC North side as the Bengals finished 6-11, and finished with the third-worst scoring defense per game (28.9), and second-worst overall defense with 382.1 yards allowed per contest.

“I Look For Him To Have A Big Year”

Injured Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart (97) watches from the sideline in the third quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. The Bengals fall to 3-8 with a 26-20 loss at home. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cincinnati defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery recently appeared on Dan Hoard’s “Bengals Booth Podcast,” where Montgomery spoke highly of Stewart.

“Year two is gonna be a much better year for him. I would say there were times that he wasn't ready to be out there [last season],” quoted Montgomery.

The former Aggie notched 11 tackles, including one sack and one pass defended in his first season.

Stewart was graded by PFF as the worst qualifying end in the NFL last season, finishing with a 41.2 overall grade, a far cry from the loft heights he reached in college.

“…I think with some development and off-season, a full off-season, he's healthy, he's doing a great job in his off-season training right now. I look for him to have a big year. And, I'm excited about his future," Montgomery said.

The Bengals recently signed former Seattle Seahawk Boye Mafe on a three-year, $60 million contract. ESPN currently leans toward Mafe being ahead of Stewart on their depth chart.

Mafe comes in with 65 games played through four seasons in the Pacific Northwest, where he compiled 164 tackles, 20 sacks, 14 passes defended, and three forced fumbles.

“I just got to hold him to a standard, and just get him to believe in what it is we're doing on a day-to-day basis, and just know we're here to help him. And if he will allow that to happen, I think he'll be what we drafted him to be," Montgomery concluded on Stewart.

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