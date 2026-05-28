'That's Gonna Take Us So Far' - Boye Mafe Highlights Work Ethic Tendencies For Bengals During 2026 Offseason

Boye Mafe is loving what he's seeing from the Bengals offseason work ethic so far. The newly-signed edge rusher chatted with WLWT's Jaron May at his locker on Tuesday.

Mafe, 27, inked a three-year deal to come over and play for the Bengals this offseason after starting his career in Seattle.

"It's been great. All the guys are welcoming," Mafe said to May. "They're letting me in with open arms. Hence, being able to walk into a locker room that's as open as this is. Grateful coming from a different situation, different city."

The young edge rusher is mixing into a room with other youthful voices like Myles Murphy, Shemar Stewart, and Cashius Howell. Mafe is suddenly one of the longest tenured NFL players in his position room.

"Hunger In Everybody"

Bengals defensive end Boye Mafe speaks to the media during a press conference at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Thursday, March 12, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I see the hunger in everybody. So it's definitely there, and I see how, especially with the group we got, and everyone's willing to learn, and everyone's willing to put the work in. That's gonna take us so far," Mafe said before diving into the near-perfect attendance for offseason workouts. "I feel like it speaks volumes. Obviously, the situation was they want to beef up the defense. The people they brought in, no one came in and left. We've all stayed here ever since, with Dex (Dexter Lawrence), every one of the guys, the new guys, and everyone being here right now, it just shows you how committed we are to the process, understanding that it is a process, and it takes work and time to do that."

Mafe should be one of (if not the highest) snap diet players among Cincinnati's edge rushers this coming fall.

He's flashed a really high ceiling in the past before getting a little bit lost in the shuffle with Seattle last season. Mafe only started four games last season, but posted an 86th percentile ESPN Pass-Rush Win Rate in those snaps.

Cincinnati has arguably improved its defensive line depth and top-end talent the most of any position group across any NFL team this offseason, but the results have to flesh out across fall Sundays. Mafe & Co. will continue working toward that in the coming months and beyond.

Check out the full chat with May below:

"I see the hunger in everybody."



Last week, Joe Burrow praised this Bengals d-line. Today, Boye Mafe said their hungry and presence are already on display.@WLWT pic.twitter.com/xozvJnueUH — Jaron May (@jaron_may) May 26, 2026

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