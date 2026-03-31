Cincinnati May Have Missed Out On Key Offensive Position in Free Agency

Everyone knows the priority of the Cincinnati Bengals’ offseason was to improve their defense. The AFC North side acquired safety Bryan Cook, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, and edge rusher Boye Mafe. Combine that with the expectations of the Bengals drafting a player in the secondary, and that point becomes even more hammered.

However, was there an opportunity for Cincinnati to relieve some of the pressure off of star quarterback Joe Burrow?

When speaking on Dan Hoard’s “Bengals Booth Podcast,” Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr brought up a potential spot where Cincinnati might have missed out on.

Should The Bengals Have Paid More Attention To The Running Back Room?

“I thought that there were some fun, dynamic backs in free agency that, and even though I think Cincinnati is, like, relatively settled at the position, that just could have added that extra mile for that offense. Like, Joe Burrow is so good in the pocket, and he's so good at moving around.”

Orr went on to point out Tampa Bay running back Kenneth Gainwell as a potential option that the Bengals could have pursued.

“[Gainwell] would have been so perfect, and they've seen him in the division a couple times. I mean, he bailed Aaron Rodgers out of so many holes last year," Orr said on the show.

Through five seasons in the league, Gainwell has established himself as one of the most steady running backs in the league with 1,722 rushing yards for 4.4 yards per carry and 17 touchdowns. Add an additional 1,207 yards through the air and four more touchdowns, and you can see why Tampa Bay ponied up a two-year $14 million contract.

Of course, the Bengals already do have a solid running back room, which currently comprises Gary Brightwell, Tahj Brooks, Kendall Milton, Chase Brown, and Samjae Perine. But for an offense that finished last season ranked 29th in rushing yards per game (93.6), there is obvious room for improvement, which may be a focus later in this year’s draft.

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