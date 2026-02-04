Elite NFL Cornerback Picks Ja'Marr Chase As Hardest NFL Player To Cover

CINCINNATI — Elite NFL cornerback talents Denzel Ward and Patrick Surtain II both had high praise for Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase while practicing for the 2026 Pro Bowl Games.

Surtain said Chase is the hardest active player to cover in the NFL during a short video posted by the Browns social media team. He told Ward Rams wide receiver Davante Adams is the best receiver he's ever covered when Adams was in his prime.

It's a worthy distinction for Chase, who just became the fifth Bengals player ever to make multiple All-Pro teams when the NFL announced the rosters last month.

He just played in his fifth Pro Bowl (has never missed one in his career) and joins Bengals Ring of Honor members Anthony Muñoz (nine All-Pro nods), Willie Anderson (3), Chad Johnson (2), and Geno Atkins (2012 and 2015) in the multi-time All-Pro club.

Chase posted 125 receptions for 1,412 yards and eight touchdowns to land a spot on the team. Surtain has made both of his All-Pro teams in the past two seasons, while Ward is still searching for his first All-Pro nod after his Browns beat Chase and the Bengals to close the 2025 season.

"It was disappointing, yeah. It was disappointing how it went," Chase said about the Bengals finishing the campaign at 6-11, the worst record in his NFL career. "But everything happens at the end of the day. You've got sit here and think about the season highs, and how it went wrong."

Check out the full clip with Surtain and Ward below:

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns, and so much more!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok