Intriguing Big Ten Running Back on Bengals Radar Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals need to add a lot of talent to their roster, mainly on defense, if they want to put together a true contender this season. With Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins on offense, it's clear that most of the holes on the team are on defense.

But that doesn't mean the Bengals couldn't use a running back in the upcoming NFL draft, especially if a quality option falls to them down the board.

Tony Pauline of Essentially Sports recently reported the Bengals were showing interest in Ohio State running back CJ Donaldson ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Bengals Showing Interest In Ohio State RB CJ Donaldson

Ohio State Buckeyes running back CJ Donaldson Jr. runs during Pro Day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center on March 25, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals, and Las Vegas Raiders have been meeting with and have shown interest in Donaldson," Pauline wrote. "He’s a terrific fit for the Niners as a potential backup to Kyle Juszczyk, the soon-to-be-35-year-old with one year left on his contract."

Donaldson had a very specific role for the Buckeyes last season. He was used on some passing downs as a blocker and in short yardage. When the Buckeyes would hand him the ball, the plays weren't designed for big yardage. They were designed for a first down or a touchdown. And in that role, Donaldson did his job.

Still, he's projected to go very late in the NFL draft for a reason. He's unlikely to be a franchise running back, but he was still impressive at his pro day.

CJ Donaldson Impresses During Ohio State's Pro Day

Ohio State Buckeyes running back CJ Donaldson Jr. runs during Pro Day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center on March 25, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Three late-round/PFA prospects did perform for scouts, including CJ Donaldson, who also attended the combine," Pauline wrote. "While it has been reported on the internet that the 230-pound hammer timed 4.71 seconds in the 40, I’ve been told several teams had him in the mid-4.6s. He hit 36.5 inches in the vertical jump, which is a terrific mark, and timed 7.2 seconds in the three-cone, better than expected.

"Donaldson looked terrific catching the ball in drills, something he also did well at the combine, adding another element to his game. Donaldson caught 15 passes last season, which is understandable considering all the pass-catching targets on the field for Ohio State."

Donaldson is concerningly slow and doesn't posess much ability to make good tacklers miss in space, but he's flashed some ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. He's also a solid blocker and a bulldozer in short yardage situations.

The Bengals shouldn't use any valuable draft capital on Donaldson, but if he's available late in the seventh round, the Bengals could take a flier on him.

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