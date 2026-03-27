Bengals Have Perfect Chance to Land Free Agent LB to Fill Roster Hole

The Cincinnati Bengals came into the offseason with massive issues on the defensive side of the ball. The biggest hole on the team's roster was likely at linebacker, but the Bengals also needed to add to the other levels of their defense.

In free agency, the Bengals added a handful of players to bolster their roster. They added Bryan Cook at safety to help secure the team from the backend. Cook is an excellent tackler and the Bengals have struggled with tackling in the past. They also added Boye Mafe at edge rusher and Jonathan Allen at defensive tackle.

But the Bengals didn't add a linebacker in the early stages of free agency.

Bengals Still Need To Add Linebacker

Cincinnati Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin gives a thumbs up during warmups before the NFL Week 1 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last year, the Bengals had one of the worst linebacker rooms in the league. They allowed the most rushing yards per game in the entire league, which puts a lot of blame on the linebackers. It's clear this is the biggest hole left on the roster, especially after adding Cook, Mafe, and Allen on defense.

While they could look for one in the NFL draft, there might be better solutions in free agency if the Bengals are willing to take another shot after re-signing Joe Flacco.

CBS Sports' Zachary Pereles recently listed New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke as the top free agency fit to fill the Bengals roster void at linebacker.

Bobby Okereke Best Free Agent LB For Bengals

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) takes a photo with fans after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"The Bengals added Boye Mafe and Jonathan Allen up front and Bryan Cook at safety. Here, they add in between those two levels of the defense with some much-needed linebacker help," Pereles wrote. "Styles tested out of this world at the NFL combine, and if he falls to Cincinnati at No. 10, the Bengals should sprint to the phone lines to make this selection."

The linebackers have been picked through in free agency. There were plenty of options to begin the offseason, but now, Okereke is one of the best options left.

Okereke isn't a star, by any means. His Pro Football Focus grade doesn't jump off the page at you. He's not an incredible athlete. But he fills a role very well. He's reliable and dependent, which could be what the Bengals need. Pair Okereke with a linebacker in the second round of the NFL draft and the Bengals will be in a much better place going forward.

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