CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is suiting up in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic this week, and it's a version of football he wants to earn a gold medal through in two years.

Flag football is part of the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, and Burrow gave his latest endorsement of playing for his country ahead of the three-team exhibition event today.

"I've always wanted to play in the Olympics," Burrow said this week during a pre-event press conference. "I've never necessarily played an Olympic sport before, so when this got announced, I was pretty excited about it. The opportunity to win a gold medal is something that I've thought about -- a moment like that -- for a long time, since I was a kid. I think it would be something very special."

Olynmpic Dream

Dec 28, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs off the field after the victory over the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Burrow, 29, is hitting his 30s during the 2026 season and trying to stay as healthy as possible to get in the mix for a third comeback player of the year award.

He's playing in the Fanatics Classic today alongside NFL names like Jalen Hurts and Jayden Daniels. Burrow and Daniels are leading Team Wildcats, while Brady and Hurts are leading Team Founders in the round robin setup.

A third team is made up of the official U.S. Flag Football roster. It's all happening at BMO Stadium in L.A., the site of the 2028 flag football Olympic events.

The Fanatics Flag Football Classic is scheduled to air live on FOX Sports, FOX One, and Tubi from 4-8:30 p.m. Eastern.

Check out all of the teams below and Burrow discussing his desire to play, as he has in years past:

TEAM WILDCATS FFC (Burrow/Daniels)

-QB Jayden Daniels

-QB Joe Burrow

-RB Saquon Barkley

-RB Kyle Juszczyk

-WR Odell Beckham Jr.

-WR Davante Adams

-WR DeAndre Hopkins

-DB Derwin James Jr.

-LB Luke Kuechly

-DB Jalen Ramsey

-ATH Logan Paul

-ATH IShowSpeed

TEAM FOUNDERS FFC (Brady/Hurts)

-QB Tom Brady

-QB Jalen Hurts

-RB Ashton Jeanty

-RB Alvin Kamara

–TE Rob Gronkowski

-DB Antoine Winfield Jr.

-WR Devonta Smith

-WR Stefon Diggs

-LB Von Miller

-DB Damar Hamlin

-DB Patrick Peterson

-ATH Terence Crawford

Joe Burrow in @LA28 ? : “The opportunity to win a gold medal is something I thought about as a little kid.” pic.twitter.com/PhYU55SwDF — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) March 20, 2026

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