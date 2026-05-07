Joe Burrow Returns From Star-Filled Events, Attends Bengals Offseason Workout

The Bengals had the most special attendee of all show up for offseason workouts this week. Joe Burrow attended the latest Thursday session after his star-studded trips over the last couple of weeks to the Kentucky Derby and Met Gala.

The Bengals' social media team posted a video of the passer doing some pulling work and laughing with a teammate as he joins his full crew in Cincinnati. Burrow is locked in on being as great as possible this coming season and is hyped about the Bengals' additions during the 2026 offseason.

"I'm really excited about the moves we made this offseason," Burrow said in an interview with Vanity Fair recently. "We need to get better, so it was exciting to see the initiative from everybody in the organization to realize that we're in this exciting stage. We're in our primes playing great football. Finding guys like Dexter and Bryan Cook ... to, you know, really solidify that defense so the young guys can also kind of rise. We're really going to try to achieve what we want to achieve."

Eyeing The Ultimate Prize

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) drops back to throw in the fourth quarter of the AFC championship NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Kansas City Chiefs advanced to the Super Bowl with a 23-20 win over the Bengals. Cincinnati Bengals At Kansas City Chiefs Afc Championship Jan 29 638 | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The top goal is to bring the ultimate prize back home to Cincinnati for the first time: A Super Bowl title. Burrow has had one chance to play for it, losing to Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams a few years ago.

It's been three years since Burrow's Bengals played in the NFL playoffs in general, something that should change this coming January, barring major injury. Cincinnati faces the third-easiest schedule in the NFL by preseason betting win totals.

The Bengals addressed their biggest weaknesses in free agency, from upping the safety tackling acumen via Bryan Cook to the interior defensive line solidifying around Jonathan Allen and Dexter Lawrence.

"That’s of paramount importance," Burrow said when asked about free agency in January. "You have to identify where you’re weak and figure out a way to be strong in that area. That’s the NFL year in and year out. Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn’t. You have to attack that period with intent to get better."

Check out Burrow checking the latest offseason box with his teammates at Paycor Stadium:

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