Joe Flacco Describes Battle Against Shoulder Pain In Effort to Play Against Bears
CINCINNATI — Joe Flacco made a later appearance with the media this week due to his lingering AC joint sprain, but the 40-year-old is gutting through it to try and play on Sunday.
Flacco fell down to earth a bit against the Jets, but the Bengals' offense has thrived with him ranking second among NFL attacks in offensive success rate and rushing EPA/play since his tenure started in Green Bay. All while being first in rushing success rate, ninth in passing success rate, and 10th in passing EPA/play.
He's come in and injected new hope into the offense.
"Yeah? I mean, listen, I've never really talked about injuries before, so I don't know what to say, but yeah, I feel good," Flacco said about his shoulder.
Flacco has just crossed the 10,000 career snap mark, with plenty of those coming in an uncomfortable health position. The veteran is used to fighting through the pain at this point, if possible.
"I didn't really give it much thought," Flacco said about trying to play this week with a bye week looming that he could've maximized recovery with. "You're the quarterback, you know, and then you take it from there. So I think my initial instinct is always whatever we can do to get there and then adjust."
Cincinnati can get right back on track toward all of its season goals with a home win over the Bears on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
"There's always a sense of obligation to go out there and be there for your team," Flacco concluded. "I missed my second son's birth (Sept. 2013) because I thought it was important for the quarterback to be out there, and I didn't know I was going to miss it, like it just so happened that he came on that day, but I do feel a sense of obligation being out there for the guys that you play with."
