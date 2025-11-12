Joe Flacco Reacts To Joe Burrow's Pending Return As Focus Shifts To Pittsburgh
CINCINNATI — Joe Flacco is feeling good after a week off from game action. The Bengals' starting quarterback got back home and was with his family for a few days as he keeps the seat warm for Joe Burrow's eventual return.
Flacco dove into the impact of Burrow being back on the practice field in his Wednesday media session.
"It wasn't like I was able to do a ton today and, like, kind of bounce things off of him and things like that," Flacco said about today's practice with Burrow, which Flacco did not throw in. "But I'm sure now that he's actually on the field and we're actually doing some more. I'm sure naturally more conversations would come up about game plan type stuff. But ultimately, I feel like it's probably pretty similar to how it's been."
Flacco knows what he signed up for when he got traded to Cincinnati, and he's not worried or upset one bit that Burrow will likely unseat him this season, given his rapid rehab process through the turf toe recovery.
The veteran is focused on beating the Steelers and getting this season back on track.
"No, not at all," Flacco said about things being awkward this week amidst the Burrow fervor. "I have a job to do, and I'm focused on doing that job, and if that comes to an end at some point, like, you know, I just want to feel good about the job that I'm doing when I'm asked to do that job. So, no, not at all."
Flacco has been a godsend for this offense, pacing for 5,329 passing yards, 51 total TDs, and nine INTs if he posted his Bengals numbers so far across a full season. The offense is obviously not an issue right now as the wily veteran hopes the defense can show some bit of life after the bye week.
They battle the Steelers Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
