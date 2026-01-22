National Analyst Makes Bold 2026 Free Agency Prediction for Cincinnati Bengals

CINCINNATI — ESPN contributor Aaron Schatz thinks the Bengals should make multiple investments in the defensive line this offseason. ESPN had a few voices dive into the Bengals' offseason outlook last week, and Schatz could see some splashes from them in free agency.

Cincinnati didn't add much defensive talent in free agency last offseason.

"The Bengals will sign more than one veteran edge rusher, such as Joey Bosa, Yetur Gross-Matos, D.J. Wonnum, or Charles Omenihu. As mentioned above, the Bengals will have to attack the edge rusher free agent class with volume," Schatz wrote for his big Bengals offseason prediction.

Defensive line was a main point of emphasis from Schatz and ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller.

"The likely loss of Trey Hendrickson, coupled with the lack of impact so far from first-round picks Shemar Stewart and Myles Murphy, should point the Bengals toward edge rushers in Round 1," Miller wrote about the draft outlook. "That matches the strength of this class, where David Bailey (Texas Tech) and Keldric Faulk (Auburn) could be realistic options. If Stewart and Murphy are seen as capable of replacing Hendrickson, a space-eating defensive tackle like Caleb Banks (Florida) would improve the line in a hurry."

Overall, any veteran additions along the defensive front could help boost a Cincinnati defense that ranked last in the NFL in yards per play allowed last season (6.2 YPP) and 23rd in quarterback pressure rate.

Bosa (74.6 overall 2025 PFF grade on 654 snaps), Wonnum (56.7 overall 2025 PFF grade on 745 snaps), Gross-Matos (59.5 overall 2025 PFF Grade in an injury-shortened season), and Omenihu (62 overall 2025 PFF grade on 567 snaps) have all performed adequately at points in their career.

With Trey Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai possibly walking out the door, Cincinnati may be forced to inject some veteran talent into that area of the defense.

Check out the full outlook breakdown from ESPN here.

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok