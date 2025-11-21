National Personality Compares Joe Burrow to NBA Star for Not So Good Reason
CINCINNATI — FS1's Chris Broussard had an interesting NBA player comparison for Joe Burrow on First Things First this week. He compared him to a superstar and NBA champion, Anthony Davis, because of their similar struggles with injuries in their careers.
Burrow has missed the fourth-most games of any NFL quarterback due to injury since entering the league and is tracking to make a return from turf toe in the coming days.
"Great player. No doubt about it, can't stay healthy, rookie year missed six games. In 2023 missed seven games. This year, he's missed eight so far since he entered the league. He's played 71 games, missed 22 for quarterbacks. This is not unprecedented, but very rare, yeah, and he's missed the fourth most games since he's been in the league," Broussard said. "Look, we know he's great. Two years ago, when he came back, he was a little, maybe banged up, but played through it. Didn't look good. Jake Browning played as well as him. They went five and five. He came back last year and proved that I'm still Joe Burrow, was phenomenal. I have no questions about his ability. I just have questions about whether this guy will stay healthy."
Cincinnati would take an Anthony Davis career parallel in a heartbeat because that would mean Burrow brought home a Lombardi Trophy to the Queen City at some point in his tenure. Davis won the 2020 NBA title with the Lakers.
Alas, it's disingenuous to argue against the injury-prone label until Burrow can stack together multiple seasons without missing a large chunk of games.
He'll have a chance to do that again next fall, but right now all eyes are on the final seven games of the season to see if he can pull off a playoff-berth miracle for the Bengals.
