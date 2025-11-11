NFL Insider Notes Bengals 'Will Be Careful' With Joe Burrow's Return Decision
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is back on the field practicing as NFL insiders like Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer react to the rapid recovery timeline he's showing from turf toe surgery.
Breer discussed what could happen for the Bengals in the next couple of weeks on Tuesday.
"So this week, he’ll be out on the practice field. The Bengals want to start getting him real reps, going through his progressions, and ripping the ball," Breer noted about the practice plan. "I’d expect those would come in 7-on-7 situations, some of which could be generated by Cincinnati managing Joe Flacco’s shoulder injury. For now, everything will be controlled to move him beyond the point where he’s just throwing to trainers and equipment guys. From there, this will be a feel thing. How Burrow is feeling is one piece of it. Where the Bengals are in the standings will be another factor. This week’s game against the Steelers isn’t happening—coach Zac Taylor already established that—and the Patriots/Ravens short-week turn might be pushing it, too. But if the Bengals can scratch through that stretch and remain in the hunt, Week 14 against Buffalo could be realistic.
"Now, Burrow is super competitive, and we’re way ahead of where we thought we’d be, so is there a chance to push the envelope? Maybe. But the Bengals will be careful. He’s one of four top guys at his position in the sport (along with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Lamar Jackson, in some order), and there’s a specific responsibility that comes with having someone in that rare air that I know the organization won’t take lightly."
The big question is whether Burrow will still play this season, regardless of whether Cincinnati can bag a couple of wins in the next few weeks.
We will start to get more clarity on all this in the coming days, especially with the result of Sunday's game against Pittsburgh. A win would move Cincinnati to 3-0 in the AFC North and just couple of games back in the division.
Winning the North is likely the only path to the playoffs at 3-6 with an 8.4% chance to make the field (7% for the division) on ESPN's Football Power Index.
