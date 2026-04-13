NFL Mock Trade: Bengals Make Big Move, Add All-Pro LB to Bolster Defense
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The Cincinnati Bengals came into the offseason needing to upgrade their defense in a big way. Their defense was one of the worst units in the league last year, and it's going to continue holding them back from contending until it's fixed.
The front office has already made a slew of moves to improve the unit. They've added Jonathan Allen up front. They added Boye Mafe on the edge, while signing a few safeties in free agency.
But they still need to find a linebacker.
Bengals Still Need To Add Linebacker
The Bengals' linebacker room is likely the worst linebacker room in all of football right now.
Their room is young, but it hasn't shown the ability to dominate an NFL game to this point. Cincinnati could be eyeing a linebacker in the first round or second round of the NFL draft, depending on who's available. Sonny Styles at pick No. 10 would be the dream, but it seems unlikely.
Instead, the Bengals could pivot to a trade of their own.
Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports recently put together a mock trade that would bring Miami Dolphins All-Pro linebacker Jordyn Brooks to Cincinnati in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick (72nd) and a 2026 seventh-round pick (221st).
Jordyn Brooks Is The Bengals Perfect Trade Target
"It remains to be seen if they’ve done enough to boost their defensive line in the wake of Trey Hendrickson’s departure, but there’s no doubt the Bengals need help at linebacker regardless," Vacchiano wrote. "The 28-year-old Brooks is a tackle machine, coming off an All-Pro season and heading into the last year of his contract. That last part is reason enough for the rebuilding Dolphins to trade him, especially if they could get the Bengals’ third-round pick, and a little more, in return."
Brooks has been one of the more underrated linebackers in the game for a few years. Last season, he posted a top 10 PFF grade at linebacker while earning first-team All-Pro honors because of his production.
He would be a huge upgrade for the Bengals. Brooks is a sure tackler with a nose for the football. Last season, he posted 183 tackles with 99 of them being solo tackles. That kind of tackling would have boosted the Bengals' defense quite a bit last season.
A move like this seems unlikely because trades are hard to accurately predict, but this proposed deal would fit the Bengals' needs.
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others.Follow zpretzel