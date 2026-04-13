NFL Mock Trade: Bengals Make Big Move, Add All-Pro LB to Bolster Defense

The Cincinnati Bengals came into the offseason needing to upgrade their defense in a big way. Their defense was one of the worst units in the league last year, and it's going to continue holding them back from contending until it's fixed.

The front office has already made a slew of moves to improve the unit. They've added Jonathan Allen up front. They added Boye Mafe on the edge, while signing a few safeties in free agency.

But they still need to find a linebacker.

Bengals Still Need To Add Linebacker

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cincinnati Bengals general manager Duke Tobin speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Bengals' linebacker room is likely the worst linebacker room in all of football right now.

Their room is young, but it hasn't shown the ability to dominate an NFL game to this point. Cincinnati could be eyeing a linebacker in the first round or second round of the NFL draft, depending on who's available. Sonny Styles at pick No. 10 would be the dream, but it seems unlikely.

Instead, the Bengals could pivot to a trade of their own.

Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports recently put together a mock trade that would bring Miami Dolphins All-Pro linebacker Jordyn Brooks to Cincinnati in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick (72nd) and a 2026 seventh-round pick (221st).

Jordyn Brooks Is The Bengals Perfect Trade Target

Oct 19, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) runs with the ball against Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks (20) during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

"It remains to be seen if they’ve done enough to boost their defensive line in the wake of Trey Hendrickson’s departure, but there’s no doubt the Bengals need help at linebacker regardless," Vacchiano wrote. "The 28-year-old Brooks is a tackle machine, coming off an All-Pro season and heading into the last year of his contract. That last part is reason enough for the rebuilding Dolphins to trade him, especially if they could get the Bengals’ third-round pick, and a little more, in return."

Brooks has been one of the more underrated linebackers in the game for a few years. Last season, he posted a top 10 PFF grade at linebacker while earning first-team All-Pro honors because of his production.

He would be a huge upgrade for the Bengals. Brooks is a sure tackler with a nose for the football. Last season, he posted 183 tackles with 99 of them being solo tackles. That kind of tackling would have boosted the Bengals' defense quite a bit last season.

A move like this seems unlikely because trades are hard to accurately predict, but this proposed deal would fit the Bengals' needs.

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