Bengals Met With Intriguing NFL Draft Prospect After Big Free Agent Additions

The Cincinnati Bengals came into the offseason with a slew of issues to figure out with their roster. For the most part, these issues existed on defense, but it was seemingly the entire defense that needed upgraded.

The Bengals added Bryan Cook at safety, which shores up a huge hole in their secondary. Cook is a secure tackler who's excllent in zone coverage. He makes the Bengals defense much better from the back end. They also added Boye Mafe, who should give their pass rush a boost. Mafe will work to replace the losses of Joseph Ossai and Trey Hendrickson. The final big addition the Bengals made was in the middle of their defensive line with veteran Jonathan Allen.

At this point, they need to add to the linebacker room. They also need to add another edge rusher.

It also seems like they want to address wide receiver at some point this offseason. They've met with one of the fastest players in this year's draft class.

Bengals Have Already Met With LSU WR Zavion Thomas

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars defensive back Will James (15) tackles Louisiana State Tigers wide receiver Zavion Thomas (0) during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

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LSU's Zavion Thomas recently ran a sub-4.30 40-yard dash at the NFL Draft Combine, which seemingly boosts his stock quite a bit, and he confirmed that he's already met with the Bengals.

"Yes sir, I’ve conducted a few virtual meetings," Thomas told Justin Melo of NFL Draft On SI. "I’m very thankful for the process. I’m preparing and being as sharp as I can be. I had a Zoom with the Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys. I have the Miami Dolphins coming up as well."

Thomas isn't projected to go off the board until day three of the NFL Draft. The Bengals have five picks on day three: a fourth rounder, two sixth rounders and two seventh round selections.

Adding a wide receiver makes a lot of sense, especially with Andrei Iosivas and Charlie Jones entering the final years of their rookie contracts. Combine that with the Bengals completely missing on former third round pick Jermaine Burton and Cincinnati certainly should add a pass catcher behind Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

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