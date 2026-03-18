Bengals Met With Intriguing NFL Draft Prospect After Big Free Agent Additions
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The Cincinnati Bengals came into the offseason with a slew of issues to figure out with their roster. For the most part, these issues existed on defense, but it was seemingly the entire defense that needed upgraded.
The Bengals added Bryan Cook at safety, which shores up a huge hole in their secondary. Cook is a secure tackler who's excllent in zone coverage. He makes the Bengals defense much better from the back end. They also added Boye Mafe, who should give their pass rush a boost. Mafe will work to replace the losses of Joseph Ossai and Trey Hendrickson. The final big addition the Bengals made was in the middle of their defensive line with veteran Jonathan Allen.
At this point, they need to add to the linebacker room. They also need to add another edge rusher.
It also seems like they want to address wide receiver at some point this offseason. They've met with one of the fastest players in this year's draft class.
Bengals Have Already Met With LSU WR Zavion Thomas
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LSU's Zavion Thomas recently ran a sub-4.30 40-yard dash at the NFL Draft Combine, which seemingly boosts his stock quite a bit, and he confirmed that he's already met with the Bengals.
"Yes sir, I’ve conducted a few virtual meetings," Thomas told Justin Melo of NFL Draft On SI. "I’m very thankful for the process. I’m preparing and being as sharp as I can be. I had a Zoom with the Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys. I have the Miami Dolphins coming up as well."
Thomas isn't projected to go off the board until day three of the NFL Draft. The Bengals have five picks on day three: a fourth rounder, two sixth rounders and two seventh round selections.
Adding a wide receiver makes a lot of sense, especially with Andrei Iosivas and Charlie Jones entering the final years of their rookie contracts. Combine that with the Bengals completely missing on former third round pick Jermaine Burton and Cincinnati certainly should add a pass catcher behind Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others.Follow zpretzel