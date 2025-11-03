Report: Cincinnati Bengals Have High Asking Price in Trey Hendrickson Trade Talks
CINCINNATI — The Bengals still have a high asking price for Trey Hendrickson in any trade for their only star defensive piece.
The Athletic's Dianna Russini noted on Monday that the team still wants a first-round pick in exchange for Hendrickson, even though no team showed any interest in trading for the veteran for that price with more games to utilize him for this offseason.
The Bengals are reportedly open to moving Hendrickson, but on their terms at this price.
"They did say no originally, and then the last couple of days, a bunch of GMs said, 'hey, you better check this out because now they're saying yes to us, right?'" Jay Glazer said Sunday on the FOX pregame show. "Whether or not they can get what they're looking for, I don't know about that, but it seemed like a hard no about a week or so ago, and now it's not."
Hendrickson is in the final year of his contract with the Bengals and is scheduled to become a free agent in March. Cincinnati can still franchise tag him if they want to, but the defense has been terrible for multiple seasons around him. All while he plays great football with four sacks in seven games to go with a strong 82.9 Pro Football Focus grade.
Cincinnati has until tomorrow at 4 p.m. ET to make a trade decision regarding the star.
