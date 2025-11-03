All Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Should Make Obvious Moves Ahead of 2025 NFL Trade Deadline

It's Time.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) talks with director of player personnel Duke Tobin before the first quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 2 game between the Washington Commanders and the Cincinnati Bengals at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md., on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) talks with director of player personnel Duke Tobin before the first quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 2 game between the Washington Commanders and the Cincinnati Bengals at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md., on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals lost to the Bears 47-42 on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. They're 3-6 on the season, despite Joe Flacco posted historic numbers in his first four starts at quarterback.

With Joe Burrow out for at least another month, the Bengals' defense floundering and the team three games under .500, one thing has become perfectly clear: They should make multiple deals ahead of the 2025 NFL trade deadline on Tuesday.

They need to trade Trey Hendrickson. The soon-to-be 31-year-old pass rusher could help a contender, which means he'll fetch a day two pick and then some on the trade market. He missed Sunday's game due to a hip issue, but it doesn't sound like that would get in the way of a trade.

Hendrickson is the best pass rusher that could realistically be available ahead of Tuesday's deadline at 4 p.m. ET.

The Bengals have considered trading him in the past, but talks with other teams never went anywhere. That should change now that the team is 3-6. Hendrickson should be on another roster ahead of the deadline.

The All-Pro defensive end isn't the only Bengals defender that the team should be trying to trade. Logan Wilson, B.J. Hill, Joseph Ossai, Cam Taylor-Britt and Geno Stone are all players that should be on the block.

If they aren't part of the long-term plan, then they should be available.

The same goes for Jermaine Burton. If they get offered anything for the second-year pro, they should take it.

The Bengals should aggressively sell at the deadline. They should also be forward thinking.

If they can land a defensive player that they can build around moving forward, then they should do it.

I wrote about this scenario last week. From Jeffery Simmons to Quinnen Williams and Kayvon Thibodeaux—Cincinnati should be on the hunt for quality defensive players that are under contract beyond the 2025 season.

The Bengals added Flacco and it helped the offense. Parting ways with Hendrickson, Wilson and other defensive players is a no-brainer, but it doesn't mean they can't add a building block for the future.

For more on the Bengals watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!

-----

Join the 61,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

feed

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

Home/News