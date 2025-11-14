All Bengals

Steelers Star 'Looking Forward' To Latest Battle With DJ Turner II

A fun matchup the first time around this season.

Russ Heltman

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) catches a pass as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback DJ Turner II (20) defends in the first quarter of the NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Oct. 16, 2025.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) catches a pass as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback DJ Turner II (20) defends in the first quarter of the NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Oct. 16, 2025. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Steelers' best offensive weapon is looking forward to his coverage matchup with Bengals cornerback DJ Turner II this weekend. Wide receiver DK Metcalf posted three catches for 50 yards against Cincinnati a few weeks ago.

Turner had a stellar showing in that game, reeling in an interception to go with one tackle and two pass breakups.

“He is a good player, looking forward to our matchup on Sunday," Metcalf told the media this week. "I know he’s been in the lab working since the last time we played each other. Looking forward to lining up against him. Hopefully, he can follow me the whole game like he did last game. Looking forward to that matchup.”

Turner ripped the ball away from Metcalf on that end-of-half interception that essentially swung the 33-31 result Cincinnati's way and left them with a bit of hope the rest of this season.

The rising star cornerback has felt teams gameplan more for him as the season has progressed.

“Game plan-wise, it changes,” Turner said to FOX19's Charlie Goldsmith this week. "Teams know now. So now I have to take my game to the next level because I’m getting schemed up. Now, going into the game, they know.”

Turner has struggled with sub-60 Pro Football Focus grades in the two games since, but he's still posting a career-high 73.5 grade on the campaign. He'll have plenty of good Steelers memories from that game to tap into on Sunday.

