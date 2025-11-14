Could the Bengals Set a Franchise Record for Most Yards Against the Steelers in Back-to-Back Games?
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals rolled up 470 yards of offense the last time they faced the Pittsburgh Steelers, which was a 33-31 win on Thursday Night Football in Week 7.
The 470 yards were their fifth most in 112 games against the Steelers.
The franchise record against Pittsburgh is 559, which Cincinnati set in the 1988 Super Bowl season.
But what about the most yards in back-to-back games?
Could that be in play Sunday when the teams meet at Acrisure Stadium?
Probably not.
From the final meeting in 1988 to the first in 1989, the Bengals had 1,079 total yards while posting victories of 42-7 and 41-10.
The 42-7 win saw Cincinnati amass 559 yards, which is the most ever against a Pittsburgh team.
But the No. 2 spot on the list could be reachable.
The Bengals had 902 yards against the Steelers in their two games in 1989. They would need 433 on Sunday to slide into that second spot.
But whenever we’re talking about massive amounts of yards, we have to include this Bengals defense in the discussion.
What is the Pittsburgh record for most total yards in back-to-back games against Cincinnati?
It’s close to the Bengals record in both yards and dates.
Pittsburgh posted 1,024 yards in 1995, when the two teams split their season series. The Bengals won the first game 27-9 – also on Thursday night – despite the Steelers racking up 468 yards of offense. And the Steelers won the rematch 49-31 in Cincinnati.
At the time, the 468 yards were a franchise record in a loss. That’s since been surpassed 10 times, including a 2005 loss to the Bengals despite gaining 474 yards.
But as bad as the Bengals defense is, the Steelers aren’t likely to approach any sort of record Sunday, given that they only had 368 yards in the first meeting.
Even with 500 yards Sunday, the 868 number would only rank sixth in team history.
Here are the Bengals records – for and against – for most consecutive yards against their other AFC North opponents:
Ravens
For
1,095 – They came in a 2021 sweep in which the Bengals scored 41 points in each game and had 520 yards in the first game and 575 in the second when Joe Burrow set the franchise record with 525 passing yards.
Against
925 – Which came in their final meeting in 2023 and first last year, which went to overtime.
Browns
For
936 – The Bengals posted this total in their final game against Cleveland in 2016 – a 37-3 triumph – and first meeting in 2017.
Against
934 – A Cleveland sweep in 2007 included a game the Browns won 51-45 with 554 yards, which is tied for eighth most allowed in Cincinnati history.