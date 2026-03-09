DJ Reader Opens Up About Possible Return to Bengals in Free Agency

The Cincinnati Bengals need to add to their defense in a big way this offseason. There are a lot of potential players who could be on the Bengals' radar.

They need to add to every level of the defense, but filling out the defensive line in the wake of losing Trey Hendrickson could be their top priority.

Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin recently spoke about adding to the defensive line in free agency and it seems like that's the direction the Bengals will go in to upgrade their defense this offseason.

“There are guys that we like, that we can envision in our scheme elevating our team. They have to be interested in us. They have to make it to free agency. It's got to fit within the context of what we're talking about and all those things. It's also a good rush draft," Tobin said. "There's a lot of guys in the draft that we have high regard for. So it's exciting for us when we look at 'How would this guy fit?' Each guy is a little different analysis. This guy is probably gonna be in this range. How would he fit? Would he elevate us enough? How would this guy fit? What does it do with our current team? How do we deploy the guys that we have on our roster?

DJ Reader Open to Bengals Return

Detroit Lions defensive end DJ Reader (98) warms up ahead of Cincinnati Bengals game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One intriguing option for the Bengals is Detroit Lions defensive tackle DJ Reader. Reader played four years and 44 games with the Bengals from 2020 through 2023. He played the last two years with the Lions.

Reader sounds open to returning to Cincinnati.

"I've always thought it was a pretty special place to be... If the opportunity comes up, I'd have to weigh my options," Reader said on a recent episode of the Up And Adams Show.

Reader is a very good run defender, which is exactly what the Bengals need in the middle of their defensive line. Cincinnati ranked dead last in the NFL last season in rushing yards allowed per game. Adding Reader back to the defense would help bolster this massive issue.

Reader could likely be added for much less than some of the other top free agents on the market.

The Bengals should be looking to reunite with Reader in free agency.

"I don't think that the guys we have on our roster can't elevate our pass rush. Because I think we have a lot of guys that are young in their career that can elevate our pass rush," Tobin said. "You've got to get to third down to get that pass rush. It's a two-pronged approach. You want to be good on first and second down as well. And it's not just who's doing it, but what they're doing. And we're working on all those areas to get it fixed. But there are opportunities in every bucket of bringing players in. And we're gonna look at all the buckets.”

Reader could certainly help them stop the run and get to third-and-long situations. Watch the clip of him on the Up And Adams Show below:

Free agent DT D.J. Reader on a potential return to the Cincinnati Bengals:



"I've always thought it was a pretty special place to be... If the opportunity comes up, I'd have to weigh my options." @Djread98 | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/txBrwksabM — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) March 9, 2026

