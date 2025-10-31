All Bengals

Three Players Cincinnati Bengals Should Trade for Ahead of 2025 NFL Trade Deadline

The Bengals are 3-5 on the season. They should aggressively tried to add to their roster for 2025 and beyond.

James Rapien

Tennessee Titans defensive end Jeffery Simmons (98) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) on third down forcing a field goal in the second quarter during an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. Cincinnati Bengals At Tennessee Titans Divisional Playoff 39
Tennessee Titans defensive end Jeffery Simmons (98) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) on third down forcing a field goal in the second quarter during an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. Cincinnati Bengals At Tennessee Titans Divisional Playoff 39 / Albert Cesare / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals may be 3-5 on the season, but they should be aggressive ahead of the 2025 NFL trade deadline. The deadline is on Tuesday, Nov. 4, just two days after Cincinnati's Week 9 matchup with Chicago.

A win would put the Bengals a half game ahead of the Ravens for second place in the division. It could also put Cincinnati in position to be just a half game behind the first place Steelers in the AFC North.

A loss would end any realistic chance the Bengals have of making the playoffs. They should be aggressive at the deadline regardless of the outcome of Sunday's game against the Bears.

Why?

The Bengals desperately need a building block on defense. A game changing player that could anchor a unit that has struggled for the bulk of the past two seasons.

Cincinnati has tried to add key defensive pieces in the draft. They've failed. Instead of continuing that process, they should be willing to give up major resources in order to add a game changing player to their defense. A player that will help them in 2025 and beyond. Someone they can build around.

Here are three players the Bengals should try to add ahead of the 2025 NFL trade deadline:

Jeffery Simmons, DT, Titans

Jeffery Simmons
Sep 7, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) in the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Simmons is one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL. He's under contract through the 2027 season. The Titans say he's unavailable, but they'd probably be mighty tempted to trade him for the Bengals' first round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Maybe it would also take a young player on a rookie deal like Myles Murphy, McKinnley Jackson or Jermaine Burton.

It would be worth it.

Simmons is a rare game wrecker that's is hard to find. The Titans will probably view the Bengals' current situation without Joe Burrow and believe that Cincinnati's first rounder will be a top 15 selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Even if that ends up being the case, it's worth it.

The Bengals want to win championships in the near future. Offering a first round pick, plus another pick and/or a player on a rookie contract would be a no-brainer if they can bring Simmons to Cincinnati.

Related: Cincinnati Bengals Willing to Trade Veteran Ahead of Deadline

Quinnen Williams, DT, Jets

Quinnen Williams
New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (95) warms up before a game against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium, Oct 19, 2025, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. / Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Much like Simmons, Williams would be an absolute dream trade candidate. He's a game-changing defensive tackle that would give the Bengals a real anchor in the middle of their defensive front.

Would the Jets take a second and a fourth round pick for Williams? Would a second rounder, a fourth rounder, plus a player get it done? Would it take a first round pick?

Williams isn't as much of a game changer as Simmons, but he's extremely talented. The Bengals should be willing to give up multiple draft picks to bring him to Cincinnati. Like Simmons, Williams is under contract through the 2027 season. He'll be 28-years-old in December.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Giants

Kayvon Thibodeaux
New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) runs out of the tunnel during a Thursday Night Football game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Oct. 9, 2025. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thibodeaux isn't the player that Simmons or Williams are, but he'd instantly become one of the Bengals' best defenders. He has 148 tackles and 23.5 sacks in 51 career games. He was the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 24-year-old would give them a high-end run defender with plenty of pass rush juice that could breathe life into a pass rusher that has struggled all season long. Thibodeaux has a 68.5 overall grade from Pro Football Focus this season. That would be the third-highest grade for a starter on the Bengals' defense behind Hendrickson (82.9) and DJ Turner (75.5).

The Bengals could offer a second round pick, plus a player for Thibodeaux. He's under contract through the 2026 season and set to make $14.7 million next year. A multi-year extension would likely be coming this offseason if they did acquire Thibodeaux.

Bottom Line

All three of these scenarios are unrealistic, but these are the type of moves the Bengals should be considering ahead of the deadline. Will they have to pay a premium cost—especially for Simmons and Williams? Absolutely.

Premium players come with a premium cost. And guess what? They're worth it. Adding a player that will be under contract beyond this season and be part of the solution on defense should be their top priority.

The Bengals desperately need anchors on defense. Giving up a few picks—even a first round—would be well worth it if they can land one of the top defensive tackles in the NFL.

For more on the Bengals and the trade deadline, watch the video below. Make sure you subscribe to our YouTube Channel and check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!

-----

Join the 61,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

feed

Published |Modified
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

Home/AllBengals Insiders+