Three Players Cincinnati Bengals Should Trade for Ahead of 2025 NFL Trade Deadline
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals may be 3-5 on the season, but they should be aggressive ahead of the 2025 NFL trade deadline. The deadline is on Tuesday, Nov. 4, just two days after Cincinnati's Week 9 matchup with Chicago.
A win would put the Bengals a half game ahead of the Ravens for second place in the division. It could also put Cincinnati in position to be just a half game behind the first place Steelers in the AFC North.
A loss would end any realistic chance the Bengals have of making the playoffs. They should be aggressive at the deadline regardless of the outcome of Sunday's game against the Bears.
Why?
The Bengals desperately need a building block on defense. A game changing player that could anchor a unit that has struggled for the bulk of the past two seasons.
Cincinnati has tried to add key defensive pieces in the draft. They've failed. Instead of continuing that process, they should be willing to give up major resources in order to add a game changing player to their defense. A player that will help them in 2025 and beyond. Someone they can build around.
Here are three players the Bengals should try to add ahead of the 2025 NFL trade deadline:
Jeffery Simmons, DT, Titans
Simmons is one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL. He's under contract through the 2027 season. The Titans say he's unavailable, but they'd probably be mighty tempted to trade him for the Bengals' first round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Maybe it would also take a young player on a rookie deal like Myles Murphy, McKinnley Jackson or Jermaine Burton.
It would be worth it.
Simmons is a rare game wrecker that's is hard to find. The Titans will probably view the Bengals' current situation without Joe Burrow and believe that Cincinnati's first rounder will be a top 15 selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Even if that ends up being the case, it's worth it.
The Bengals want to win championships in the near future. Offering a first round pick, plus another pick and/or a player on a rookie contract would be a no-brainer if they can bring Simmons to Cincinnati.
Quinnen Williams, DT, Jets
Much like Simmons, Williams would be an absolute dream trade candidate. He's a game-changing defensive tackle that would give the Bengals a real anchor in the middle of their defensive front.
Would the Jets take a second and a fourth round pick for Williams? Would a second rounder, a fourth rounder, plus a player get it done? Would it take a first round pick?
Williams isn't as much of a game changer as Simmons, but he's extremely talented. The Bengals should be willing to give up multiple draft picks to bring him to Cincinnati. Like Simmons, Williams is under contract through the 2027 season. He'll be 28-years-old in December.
Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Giants
Thibodeaux isn't the player that Simmons or Williams are, but he'd instantly become one of the Bengals' best defenders. He has 148 tackles and 23.5 sacks in 51 career games. He was the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
The 24-year-old would give them a high-end run defender with plenty of pass rush juice that could breathe life into a pass rusher that has struggled all season long. Thibodeaux has a 68.5 overall grade from Pro Football Focus this season. That would be the third-highest grade for a starter on the Bengals' defense behind Hendrickson (82.9) and DJ Turner (75.5).
The Bengals could offer a second round pick, plus a player for Thibodeaux. He's under contract through the 2026 season and set to make $14.7 million next year. A multi-year extension would likely be coming this offseason if they did acquire Thibodeaux.
Bottom Line
All three of these scenarios are unrealistic, but these are the type of moves the Bengals should be considering ahead of the deadline. Will they have to pay a premium cost—especially for Simmons and Williams? Absolutely.
Premium players come with a premium cost. And guess what? They're worth it. Adding a player that will be under contract beyond this season and be part of the solution on defense should be their top priority.
The Bengals desperately need anchors on defense. Giving up a few picks—even a first round—would be well worth it if they can land one of the top defensive tackles in the NFL.
