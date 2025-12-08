Bengals' Path in AFC North Becomes Clearer After Latest News About Division Rival

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have to win their final four games to keep their slim playoff chances alive.

That would include sweeping Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. They also need to sweep the Cleveland Browns.

The Bengals' playoff picture is crystal clear following Sunday's loss to the Bills and the news that came out of Cleveland on Monday.

Rookie quarterback Shadeur Sanders will be the Cleveland Browns starter for the remainder of the 2025 season. Sanders threw for 364 yards and three touchdowns in the Browns' 31-29 loss to the Titans on Sunday.

That means Sanders will start for the Browns against the Bengals in Week 18. Theoretically, the rookie could stand in the way of Joe Burrow and the Bengals potentially making the playoffs for the first time since 2022.

Playoff Chances

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) heads for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. The Bills overcame a halftime deficit to win 39-34. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cincinnati currently has a 3% chance of making the playoffs. If they win their final four games, they'll have a 27% chance of making the postseason according to the New York Times simulator. That means they need to beat the Ravens, Dolphins, Cardinals and Browns. They'll be eliminated from playoff contention with one more loss.

If the Bengals win out, they'll need the Ravens to lose one of their final three games against the Patriots, Packers and Steelers. They also need the 7-6 Steelers to end the season 1-3. Pittsburgh plays the Dolphins in Week 15, followed by the Lions, Browns and Ravens.

In an ideal world, the Bengals would get the help they need, win the next three games and face Sanders in a "win and in" playoff scenario. It's highly unlikely, but not impossible.

