Zac Taylor Dives Into Bengals Rough Injury Situation, Ja'Marr Chase Suspension
CINCINNATI — Zac Taylor made his weekly Wednesday comments to the media, and things are staying dreary on the injury front. Bengals star Trey Hendrickson is still doubtful to play this weekend due to his lingering hip/pelvis injury, same with Samaje Perine.
Cincinnati's head coach also updated a few other injury situations after noting on Monday that Cam Taylor-Britt will miss the rest of the season with a Lisfranc foot injury. Mike Gesicki and Daijahn Antony are returning to the practice field this week.
"Obviously, Daijahn hasn't gotten practice since training camp," Taylor said about the safety. "So I think that one, there's a lot of work that's got to go in. Not playing football a long time. Gesicki being out four weeks, I feel like he's a little ready to hit the ground running. So we'll see how he looks this week. ... It helps given that situation (with Ja'Marr Chase), to lose a guy like Ja'Marr and add one like Mike, certainly helps ease the pain a little bit."
Taylor is hoping his team can bounce back in some way this weekend to keep their season on life support. Another AFC loss to fall to 3-8 will have Bengals fans fully shifting focus to the offseason.
His team won't have its best healthy player available after Ja'Marr Chase's one-game suspension for spitting got upheld on Tuesday.
"We gave them everything we had," Taylor said about the Bengals appeal case to the league. "They upheld the suspension, and so as a team, we just got to move forward. Still support Ja'Marr, and I have support for Ja'Marr, but we got to focus on New England now and look forward to getting him back next week."
Taylor added that Joe Burrow will start 11-on-11 drills today for the first time since his return form turf toe, but Joe Flacco is slated to start this weekend.
Cincinnati takes on the Patriots Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, trying to bust up their eight-game winning streak.
