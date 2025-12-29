Ja'Marr Chase Works Through Last Big Goal of 2025 Season, With One Major Milestone Still Possible

CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase will try to move from one season goal to the next on Sunday, but it won't be easy. The Bengals star wide receiver scored twice in yesterday's 37-14 win over the Cardinals, checking off his stated goal last week to just find the end zone one more time.

Now, he has an outside chance of breaking his own Bengals single-season catches record, but said, "I ain't getting that this year" with one game to go. Chase caught a team record 127 passes in 2024. He has 117 through 16 games this season.

He had more to say about becoming the first wide receiver in NFL history to post five straight seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards, 80 receptions, and seven touchdowns.

"A blessing," Chase said. "Good opportunity, good position I'm in, great guys around me, great organization for me. And you know, I just fit the perfect picture."

Chase ended the game with a team-high seven catches for 60 yards and two touchdowns. He has three games this season with at least 11 catches, so it's not crazy to think he could set that season catch record, but he only had two grabs on five targets against Cleveland in Week 1.

He's a big reason why the Bengals offense has scored 37 or more in a game eight times since 2024, tied with the Bills for second-most in the NFL behind the Lions' 11 games. Cincinnati is 4-4 in those games while the rest of the league is 85-6-2.

Chase would love to start pairing these full-team games when it matters.

"That's what we expect from the beginning of the season," Chase said about the whole showing yesterday. "It didn't really go our way, but we know what we're capable of at the end of the day, and what opportunities we can put ourselves in. We just got to execute."

He will try to execute one more time at home against Cleveland this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

