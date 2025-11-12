Zac Taylor Gives Update on Joe Burrow, Other Injured Bengals Following QB's Return To Practice
CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor held his Wednesday press conference with all focus on Joe Burrow following his return to practice on Monday.
Taylor gave the latest update on how he looked during his first limited practice with the team since September. Burrow was "sharp" with his passing about 10 weeks removed from the turf toe injury.
"Joe was really sharp, really sharp. You know, I had not watched him throw. He'd been doing that with the trainers, so seeing him live on Monday, get a chance to do that, I'm not gonna say I'm impressed, because that's how it always looks. But he was really sharp," Taylor said.
The Bengals are taking things slow with Burrow, who can come off the injured reserve at any point in the next 19 days. Getting an upset win or two against the Steelers and Patriots over the next two weeks would give the passer plenty of reason to return for a miracle playoff breakthrough.
Having a defense with a pulse is a big factor in those upset prospects. Unfortunately, it does not sound like Trey Hendrickson will play this week, as he is still doubtful and did not practice on Monday.
Shemar Stewart is week-to-week entering the Steelers matchup as cCincinnati works through its depth at defensive end.
"Same you know, we'll keep working through week-to-week with him," Taylor said about Stewart being doubtful against Pittsburgh like Hendrickson.
Cincinnati takes on the Steelers in Pittsburgh this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
