Zac Taylor Reveals Game Statuses For Joe Flacco, More Injured Bengals Ahead of Bears Contest
CINCINNATI — Zac Taylor met with the media on Friday to give game designations for a few notable Bengals players who are on the mend this week. Joe Flacco and Trey Hendrickson were top of mind, along with linebacker Logan Wilson.
Flacco is questionable to play in the game, while Hendrickson and Wilson enter the weekend as doubtful to suit up. Cedric Johnson does not hold an injury designation and can help fill out the DE depth if Hendrickson can't ultimately suit up.
"We’ll see where he ends up. Same with Logan. They’ll be listed as doubtful," Taylor said about the defenders.
The Bengals' veteran passer is gutting through an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder that he suffered in this past Sunday's 39-38 loss to New York.
The Bengals are 3-5 with a 10% chance to make the playoffs on ESPN's Football Power Index, but Ja'Marr Chase isn't worried about the team's fate just yet.
"We just gotta close out the game a lot better," Chase said on Thursday. "The defense has to adjust to the stuff that they talk about, and the offense has to close out the game better. Start fast and end the game. It sounds like a lot, but it's something we can do."
Cincinnati's offense has been miles better with Flacco since taking over for Jake Browning, and their is optimism he'll be able to sling it against the Bears at 1 p.m. ET Sunday.
