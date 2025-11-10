Zac Taylor Updates Practice Plan For Joe Burrow as Star Quarterback Returns To The Field
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' bye week is in the books as the team returns to practice on Monday afternoon. Head coach Zac Taylor met with the media before the session to update the team on its injury situation, specifically the latest plan for Joe Burrow as he returns to practice in a limited capacity this week
Burrow suffered a major Turf Toe injury in September and has been out since the Week 2 win against Jacksonville. Taylor noted he could play at some point down the stretch of the season, but is "week-to-week" for now.
"He wouldn't do 11-on-11, especially in these early phases of things," Taylor said about the practice plan for Burrow to start out. "So again, this is just day one. We'll start with day one. Just get out there, at least throw routes to the receivers, and then start progressing that way. So again, it's a great opportunity for these next couple of weeks for him to start inching his way forward and getting ready to see when he can play for us."
The Bengals are trying to go on a crazy win streak and get back in the AFC playoff mix. They currently have a 6% chance of making the playoffs, according to ESPN's Football Power Index. Had they closed out their disastrous losses to New York and Chicago, Cincinnati would be playing for poll position in the AFC North this weekend. All while Burrow gets set to return.
Alas, they've lost five of the past six games and now likely need to finish 7-1 down the stretch to earn one of the seven AFC playoff spots. The plan is still to try and get get Burrow back out there in some capacity during the 2025 campaign.
"I think he's ready for this part of the recovery," Taylor said. "To come back in a limited basis and progress on the field with the players. So I think he's at a good point internally. This was always a good timeline for us. He's worked really hard to get to this point, to be back on the field and in a limited form. And so I'm excited to get him out there today. We're not looking at him playing Sunday. This is a start with this week. He's got the 21-day window that we've activated, and so the timeline will be beyond that."
Cincinnati is back in game action on Sunday in Pittsburgh.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI