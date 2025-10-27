Zac Taylor Updates Trey Hendrickson And Joe Flacco's Injury Statuses Day After Historic Loss To Jets
CINCINNATI — Zac Taylor emerged from the wreckage of Sunday's 39-38 loss to the now 1-7 Jets with an injury update on Trey Hendrickson (hip). Joe Flacco (shoulder) is also banged up after leaving the game briefly in the fourth quarter.
"We'll see. We'll take it day to day. It was a shoulder issue," Taylor said about Flacco. "He came back and so again, sore today, certainly, and we'll continue to work through the week."
The Bengals' top defender went out of the game in the second half after a brutal, cheap shot in the back by a Jets offensive lineman. Cincinnati has the NFL's worst defense with Hendrickson, and they are historically bad without him.
"We'll take it day-to-day with him," Taylor said about Hendrickson. 'He obviously came out of the game with a very similar issue. So we'll work through the week with him."
Cincinnati has to find some solutions soon, or they are at risk of allowing 30-plus points consistently every week. They've allowed teams to hit 30 four times this season and 27-plus points in seven consecutive games.
“We just needed somebody to rise and make a play,” Taylor said after his first loss as Bengals head coach when leading by 11 or more at halftime. “Someone just hold the fort down. I didn’t see enough of that today. I think someone needs to step up and lead the group. That’s what I’m waiting to see. Someone step up and lead the group and take some accountability over there.”
All eyes will be on Hendrickson's recovery this week; without him, Cincinnati is at risk of getting boat-raced again on defense.
