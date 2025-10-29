Zac Taylor Updates Trey Hendrickson's Injury Status As Bears Practices Start
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are back at work on the practice field this afternoon to try and set things on the right path ahead of their bye week. Chicago is up next on Sunday, and Cincinnati would love to have Trey Hendrickson (hip) for the game. Things are also up in the air with Joe Flacco (shoulder) and his new injury from Sunday's lost to the Jets.
Zac Taylor gave the latest update on Flacco's status today. He is working through pain in his throwing shoulder.
"If anybody in this league, can get by with minimum reps right now, it's him,"Taylor said about Flacco. "We've got a plan in place to see what we can do physically during the week. So he won't be out there today, he won't be out there during the open portion of things. He'll come out after that. But we got a plan in place to see where he's at as the week goes."
Hendrickson is a massive factor for the Bengals, whose defense falls off to historically bad levels with him and is just normal, terrible with him. There is no reason why Chicago won't move the ball up and down the field on the league's worst yards per play defense if Hendrickson doesn't play.
According to CBS Sports' Doug Clawson, the Bengals have allowed 27-plus points and 350-plus total yards in seven straight games, tied for the longest single-season streak in NFL history (1966 Oilers, 2004 Chiefs, 2020 Jaguars).
Taylor and his staff are turning over every stone to try to find some kind of solution with limited defensive talent to work with. Hendrickson is not practicing Wednesday as he tries to fight through pain like Flacco.
"We'll just work through the week and see where he ends up," Taylor said about his star edge rusher.
Cincinnati can get to 4-5 and inject some good feelings into the bye week, starting at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday inside Paycor Stadium.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI