'Allows Us To Be More Aggressive' - Bengals Defensive Line Upgrades Aiding Jordan Battle, Secondary

The Bengals defense reportedly won the first day of padded practices during 2026 Bengals training camp. Longtime starting safety Jordan Battle is trying to go from part of the problem in prior years to a key part of the solution this season.

He's fine-tuning his relationship with fellow starter Bryan Cook on the back end and getting a vivid picture of what Al Golden wants from this defense.

Pads Poppin

Jun 16, 2026; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals safety Jordan Battle (27) during minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The whole unit is taking a step forward in the second year of Golden's system. Battle broke it all down in an interview with Mo Egger and Tony Pike on ESPN 1530.

"Great day, man. Great competition from front to back," Battle said on The Tony & Mo Football Show. "Everybody making plays, offense and defense. Starting with the front end getting pressure, and then creating plays for the DBs and the linebackers. So it's been fun to see, man. Good competition the whole camp."

The fourth-year player has over 2,000 career snaps of experience and over 1,000 in Golden's system.

Another 1,000-plus this fall could see everything come together. Having a good relationship with his high-snap running mate in Cook is crucial.

"It's grown tremendously just from the football field to off the football field, just connecting on how we get our body intact for the whole season and just on the field," Battle noted about Cook. "Knowing what we can do to get better as a defense. He came in asking a lot of questions. He told us from the jump that he's gonna ask a lot of questions because when we get out there on the field, we want to play fast. We want to know what we're doing. We want to go dominate. So that's the key to everything. He came in off the jump. First meeting, we get a call; he's asking why we're doing this call. What's the reason behind the adjustments and everything? He's in tune. He's locked in on us being a better defense."

A lot of talk this offseason has centered around Cincinnati's front-seven talent jolt lifting the whole defense.

Battle is seeing that play out in real time on the field. The pass rush is making life a little easier on him and the secondary.

"It allows us to be a little more aggressive and just trust the guys in front," Battle said, "And trust the call as well. And know the plays within the call. So know what you can jump, and what you can't jump ... So just about knowing the plays, knowing your personnel, and just going out there and making plays. Playing fast and playing with instinct and believing in the call."

Defensive belief is building in and around Paycor Stadium.

Check out the full conversation here.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon. Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals! Join the 65,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.