Analyst Names Ja'Marr Chase a Top 'Game-Wrecker' in NFL

Ja'Marr Chase has arguably been the most elite wide receiver in the NFL since entering the league. This has earned Chase recognition as one of the most impactful players in the modern era, and one well respected analyst labeled him as such.

Rich Eisen put together a top ten list of the NFL's best game wrecking players on the Rich Eisen Show, and placed Chase at number three on his list. Eisen placed Chase among names such as Jaxon Smith-Njigba, both Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs, and Puka Nacua who ranked fourth.

"Puka is four, but I can't have him as the top receiver, I'm putting Ja'Marr Chase at three, lets not forget who this guy is right?" Eisen said. "He is a game wrecker, he'll just collect receptions where it's like is anybody aware that Ja'Marr Chase is out on the field?"

Top Five NFL Player

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'marr Chase (1) catches a pass in the first quarter of the NFL Preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Eisen's ranking comes on the heels of Chase ranking 16th on the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2026 list. Chase ranking below the top 15 players in the league last year is egregious enough to question the lists rankings. What calls it into question more however, is that most of the offensive players Eisen ranked below Chase will likely rank above him on the league's Top 100 list.

Both Njigba and Nacua deserve praise after each gained at least 1,700 receiving yards and ten touchdowns last season. However, Chase still ranked fourth in the NFL last season with 1,412 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. What makes Chase's numbers from last season especially impressive is his achievement of winning the receiver triple-crown in 2024 as the league leader in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns.

Chase can add another outstanding season as a receiver on top of competing for a Super Bowl. The latter of which he acknowledged has remained the teams expectation ever since 2021 when they appeared in Super Bowl 56, but is more achievable following the additions on defense.

"At the end of the day, we got to the Super Bowl in '21 and never went back," Chase said in June. "So, expectations have always been high since 2021. But now that we have improved our defense a little more, the expectations have gone up for the defense to show us what they could do."

Check out Eisen's top ranked game wreckers in the NFL below:

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