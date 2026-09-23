'Andrei Did A Lot For Us' - Joe Burrow Dives Into How Bengals Can Replace Injured Andrei Iosivas

The Bengals have to call the next man up for Joe Burrow to throw to behind Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Andrei Iosivas (finger) is out for a little over a month due to surgery to repair a torn finger ligament, and guys like Dohnte Meyers and Colbie Young are next in line to replace him for the time being.

Iosivas played 71 snaps in the Bengals first two games, including 21 key run-blocking snaps, and Cincinnati will have to maneuver around those lost moments.

Replacing Yoshi

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas (80) signs autographs during warmups before the NFL Preseason Week 3 game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Cincinnati Bengals at Lincoln Financial Field in Philladelphia on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's an easier task than if Higgins or Chase missed time, but they are still calling on two young, inexperienced players in the NFL to answer the call, along with the tight end depth.

"By committee," Burrow said about how they'll replace the third receiver spot. "Andrei did a lot for us in the run game. He was a dependable, really good third receiver. So you can't just replace him with one guy ... You put plays in the game plan that you have certain guys in mind for, and that's for them to do upstairs, and we'll have our opinions here and there, but they all have to know everything for the most part because you never know who's going to get thrown in there."

Burrow only targeted Iosvias four times in the first two games, so Cincinnati won't be missing much air production, but the ground game could take a hit if the next men aren't ready to do the dirty work.

Young and Meyers have only combined for 40 total snaps in the offense this season.

"It's a big opportunity," Burrow declared. "Whenever anybody goes down there's a lot of opportunity to be seized, and you know this. I think this is the deepest we've been in that room for a while, and I think we've been deep in years past too. But we have so many guys that we feel good about putting out there. I feel good about all those guys going in there and performing, and then you know the tight end room will handle some of that as well."

Burrow and the Bengals get all week to settle that spot in for whichever young pass catcher takes over against the Steelers on Sunday. Iosivas is expected to be out for a little over a month in the meantime.

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