Bengals' 2026 Schedule Has Become Significantly Easier Since June
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The Cincinnati Bengals' 2026 season is starting to look more favorable than it did just a few months ago.
Last Tuesday, Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis identified Cincinnati as a team whose schedule has undergone the largest shift toward easier games since June. The Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets ranked second and third, respectively.
The change isn't due to a schedule change. Instead, betting markets have grown increasingly pessimistic about several of the Bengals' scheduled opponents.
Betting Market Doesn't Love Several Bengals Opponents
The Bengals are scheduled to play the Cleveland Browns twice, along with games against the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to Sharp, those three teams are among the top four NFL teams whose win totals have been most bet against since June. As bettors continue to take the under on Cleveland, Miami, and Tampa Bay, the perceived difficulty of Cincinnati's schedule decreases.
That could be very important for a Bengals team seeking to return to the playoffs after another disappointing, injury-ravaged 2025 season.
Cincinnati already benefits from playing the Browns because the two teams are in the same division. If Miami and Tampa Bay also struggle to meet early-season expectations, the Bengals could have three more highly favorable opportunities to add wins to their schedule.
Of course, the betting-market movement doesn't guarantee how any team will perform once the season begins. Injuries, roster changes, and unexpected breakout performances can dramatically alter the outlook of a matchup.
Still, the shift is an encouraging development for Cincinnati. The Bengals have plenty of questions to answer entering the season, but a schedule trending easier could give them additional margin for error.
The Bengals still have to navigate an AFC North that is historically tough, with Cincinnati, the Baltimore Ravens, and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Based on how the betting market has moved since June, however, their overall road might not be quite as challenging as it originally appeared.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Arye Pulli is an NFL-credentialed journalist and a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. Since 2020, he has provided on-site coverage of the NFL Scouting Combine, the Senior Bowl, and Super Bowl Media Week. He currently serves as a contributing writer for USA Today’s SaintsWire and Bengals on SI, while also acting as the Philadelphia Eagles Content Curator for Sleeper. He is the co-founder of The Sports Place, a digital media brand that has grown to nearly 200,000 followers.Follow AryePulliNFL