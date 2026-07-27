Bengals Week 1 Opponent Dealing With Multiple Contract Issues, New Trade Request Ahead of 2026 Season

The Bengals' Week 1 opponent appears to be having a much different start to training camp than Cincinnati.

Multiple reports surfaced on Monday night that Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea is requesting a trade from the team. Cincinnati takes on the Bucs to start the season, a team that's also dealing with a quarterback contract negotiation as well.

Baker Mayfield is in search of a new deal as frustrations grow for his teammate. Cincinnati already had a top-five-easiest NFL schedule by projected betting win totals this season, and this could help that more.

"Long-time Bucs DT Vita Vea has requested a trade, sources say. Vea had hoped for a long-term contract extension, and talks stalled. Now, he wants out," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport posted.

His colleague, Mike Garafolo, added more.

"Buccaneers two-time Pro Bowl DT Vita Vea has requested a trade after failed attempts at a contract extension, according to his agent Collin Roberts," Garafolo noted on X. "The team’s 2018 first-round pick is entering his ninth season with the franchise and the final year of his current deal.

"Vea is scheduled to earn $18 million this season on his current deal. He did not participate in the spring program with the Buccaneers. He’s expected to be with the team for training camp, though his participation is TBD."

Vea is one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL, posting 72-plus Pro Football Focus grades in every season of his career outside of 2022.

A holdout from him would hurt Tampa's interior defense tremendously, and the locker room could be a little less stable if both he and Mayfield are playing without new deals. Even no training camp would leave him in worse football shape than normal. Cincinnati is very unlikely to go after Vea after already adding Dexter Lawrence II this offseason.

Al Golden commented on Lawrence's addition further this afternoon.

"He's demonstrated that at a high level he can beat one-on-one blocks," Golden said. "He can play gap and a half. He's got great range to the C gap, which a lot of guys his size don't have. And since the day he signed, he's worked his tail off. So, great human being, great mentor, great leader, awesome, awesome person to have in the building, and can't wait to watch him play."

Cincinnati kicks off training camp on Wednesday and battles Tampa Bay on Sept. 13.

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