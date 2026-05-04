This Veteran Linebacker Could be Final Piece in Bengals' Super Bowl Puzzle

The Cincinnati Bengals have already made a lot of progress on fixing their defense this offseason. Key additions in free agency and the NFL Draft addressed several weaknesses, but they may still be one move away from becoming one of the top contenders for the 2027 Super Bowl.

One of the biggest questions the Bengals still have on their roster is the linebacker room. Although the front office has expressed confidence in Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight Jr., the duo remains largely unproven at the NFL level, making it difficult to rely on them as the foundation of a defense with championship expectations.

That uncertainty is exactly why adding a veteran presence makes sense. One option that immediately stands out is Bobby Wagner, who may be looking for a new home after the Washington Commanders signed Leo Chenal to a three-year deal in free agency.

Wagner Brings What Bengals Are Missing

Nov 16, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) reacts after a play against the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter during the 2025 NFL Madrid Game at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of the most decorated linebackers in NFL history, Wagner is a 10-time Pro Bowler and six-time First-Team All-Pro who has consistently been one of the league's most productive and reliable defenders.

Despite his age, the 35-year-old has continued to produce at a high level. In 2025, Wagner logged 79 solo tackles (T-5th in NFL), 4.5 sacks, and two interceptions with the Commanders. That production only reinforces why a player like Wagner remains one of the most appealing veteran options for teams looking to stabilize the middle of their defense.

Here is what CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan had to say about a potential marriage between Cincinnati and Wagner:

"After the Commanders selected Sonny Styles in the first round, a return to Washington may not be in the cards for Bobby Wagner, and it'd make sense for the Bengals to pounce. For Wagner, this pairing would make sense not only from a need standpoint, but the linebacker would also give himself a good shot at a deep playoff run with Joe Burrow as his quarterback, giving him possibly one last kick at the can for another Super Bowl title."

Even at this stage of his career, Wagner's leadership and versatility continue to separate him from most players at his position. For a Bengals defense that struggled with communication and consistency last season, that kind of presence could make an immediate impact.

More importantly, it would allow Cincinnati to develop its young talent the right way. Instead of solely relying on Carter and Knight to take a step forward in 2026, the Bengals could let them learn alongside one of the most instinctive linebackers of his generation. It is a move that could pay off in both the short term and long term.

There is no doubt the Bengals already have the talent to contend right now, but bringing in Wagner would be the finishing touch to what has been one of the most impressive and historic offseasons in franchise history.

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