The Cincinnati Bengals knew they needed to address their defense this offseason. That was their goal entering the NFL Draft, even after being active in free agency and trading the 10th overall pick for Dexter Lawrence.

They accomplished that goal by taking Cashius Howell with the 41st overall pick. The Texas A&M edge is one of the best pass rushers in the draft. Howell had 11 sacks and 14.5 tackles-for-loss last season.

Instant Analysis

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) rushes the line past Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Markel Bell (70) during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Howell was a much needed addition to a Bengals’ defensive front that has been completely remade this offseason. He should give Cincinnati’s pass rush a major boost right away. After losing Trey Hendrickson in free agency, adding a young pass rusher was a major need. They signed Boye Mafe in free agency, but they wanted to get another guy to round out their edge room.

“Howell needs to expand the consistency of his impact beyond winning as a high-side rusher, but his athletic twitch, play speed and violent demeanor make for the type of package you bet on at the position,” Dane Brugler wrote in his draft guide. ”At worst, he should be a designated pass rusher, with the ceiling of a versatile NFL starter (like Haason Reddick) who can be moved around the front.”

The Bengals rarely go after pass rushers that weigh less than 260 pounds, but clearly they wanted to bolster their pass rush. Howell does that in a big way for Al Golden’s group.

Defensive Additions

Newly signed Cincinnati Bengals defense tackle Dexter Lawrence speaks in a press conference for the first time since joining the team at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday, April 20, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bengals entered the NFL Draft with a new-look defense that included a plethora of free agent additions. Cincinnati signed Bryan Cook, Boye Mafe, Jonathan Allen and Kyle Dugger in free agency. They followed that up by trading for Lawrence earlier this week.

Al Golden praised Bengals ownership for making the additions on Monday after Lawrence was introduced.

"Everything," Golden said when asked what it means. "Just so excited. Such a collaborative effort. So much work that went into it. Whether its ownership, Duke and the front office, all the personnel staff, the coaches, everybody working together to ultimately get, it’s like anything else, there are so many options out there, whether it is free agency or the draft and it’s really not about the one guy you miss or two guys you miss. It’s about acquiring guys that can do the things you are asking them to do at a high level."

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