Instant NFL Draft Grade: Bengals Select Texas A&M Edge Rusher Cashius Howell

The Cincinnati Bengals opted to trade their first-round pick to the New York Giants in exchange for defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. Lawrence is a huge upgrade on the defensive side of the football. He should shore up the Bengals' run defense, which ranked dead last in the NFL last season.

In the second round, the Bengals used the No. 41 pick to select Texas A&M edge rusher Cashius Howell.

This move comes after the Bengals lost Trey Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai in free agency. They added Boye Mafe, Jonathan Allen and Lawrence along the defensive line, but the 2025 SEC Defensive Player of the Year is a much needed addition at edge rusher.

Bengals Select Texas A&M Edge Rusher Cashius Howell

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell (DL41) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Bengals needed to add a pass rusher. Lawrence is elite at generating pressure up the middle. Mafe has been excellent at generating pressure off the edge. But these two players combined for three sacks last season. Adding Howell improves the depth on the edge as well as the production overall, especially with the question marks that surround Shemar Stewart heading into his sophomore year with the Bengals.

Last season with Texas A&M, Howell tallied 31 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks (seventh nationally), and 41 quarterback pressures. He was one of the more productive pass rushers in the entire country, and he did this while matching up with the elite offensive tackles in the SEC.

This move neglects the linebacker room, which desperately needs help, but the Bengals opted to target one of the best players available rather than reaching to fill a hole on the roster. He ranks 36th on Arif Hasan's consensus big board.

NFL Draft Grade: A-

Howell fills a hole on the roster while also being an instant impact candidate on the Bengals defensive front. Their pass rush received a huge boost on Friday night with a player that was at the top of the Bengals draft board entering Round 2.

Howell also doubles as a run defender. He has the potential to be a much more complete player than some of the one-dimensional pass rushers that the Bengals have employed over the last few years.

The fact that the Bengals were able to add Lawrence and Howell to their defensive front with their first two picks is a huge step in the right direction. The Bengals defense is in a much better spot right now than they were at any point last season.

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